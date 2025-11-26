It hasn't even been a year since the Indianapolis Colts signed Daniel Jones, but the seventh-year veteran is already being floated as a free-agent option for other teams this spring.

The Colts brought in Jones on a one-year deal worth approximately $14 million to challenge Anthony Richardson Sr. for the starting job. Jones won the offseason competition, and he's led the Colts to their best start in over a decade.

Jones has resurrected his career after being cut halfway through last season by the New York Giants. He spent the latter half of 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, who opted to ride with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback after one season of Sam Darnold.

Vikings' Possible Interest in Jones

The Colts were competing with the Vikings to sign Jones in the offseason, and that could happen again in 2026, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: The Vikings could pursue QB Daniel Jones this offseason, per @JFowlerESPN



Minnesota had both Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones on the roster last season but couldn’t retain either one. pic.twitter.com/yOMbPWapP3 — JPA (@jasrifootball) November 26, 2025

With McCarthy sputtering in his first season as a starter, Fowler proposed the idea of the Vikings pursuing Jones in free agency.

"A few people inside the league I've spoken to wonder whether Minnesota can follow the Colts' blueprint from this past offseason, bringing in a veteran/reclamation project to compete with McCarthy and potentially start -- similar to Daniel Jones vs. Anthony Richardson Sr. in Indy," Fowler wrote.

"The funny thing about that scenario is Jones would be an ideal fit in Minnesota, where he backed up Sam Darnold last season," Fowler continued. "But as the top free agent quarterback, he will score a sizable deal in Indianapolis or elsewhere. Still, the Vikings really liked Jones, and their situation this offseason will be far different than the one from a year ago. Making a play for Jones would give him multiple options to consider."

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones (13) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

In 11 starts this year, Jones has racked up 2,840 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. On the ground, he has 43 carries for 159 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 3 fumbles lost.

Jones has led the Colts to an 8-3 start in his make-or-break season, similar to what Darnold did for the Vikings last year. Darnold left in free agency for a three-year, $100 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

With Darnold succeeding in Seattle and Jones leading the way in Indy, it seems that Minnesota made two wrong decisions during free agency.

Fowler is floating the idea of Jones returning to Minnesota, but any contract he signs will be hefty. Jones will likely reel in a deal similar to Darnold's, leaving most teams in a tough financial spot.

Reports from earlier this season suggest the Colts also have interest in re-signing Jones, which isn't surprising. Jones has shown he can implement Shane Steichen's offense, whereas Richardson struggled to do so at times.

The Colts are looking to sign QB Daniel Jones to a long-term extension after this season, per @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/cxAQ1TZLNg — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 26, 2025

If the Colts don't re-sign Jones, they'll be back on the quarterback carousel for the 8th year in a row. Bringing stability feels like the most important thing the Colts can do, even if it comes with a price tag.

While the future is fun to think about, the Colts have some huge games coming up. Indy is searching for its first divisional title since 2014, and four games against the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars stand in their way.

Jones must prove that he can play in the clutch moments. If he can, the Colts will surely make it their number one priority to bring him back in the spring.

Recommended Articles