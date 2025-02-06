Analyst Has Colts Taking Shifty Pass-Catcher in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of time before the 2025 regular season starts but have free agency and the NFL draft fast approaching. Through these channels, general manager Chris Ballard will look to add more talent to a roster that strives for the playoffs for the first time in four years.
In a mock draft from CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso has the Colts going an interesting path with their 14th overall selection, taking Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.
How about another shifty YAC type at receiver to pair for Year 3 of Anthony Richardson?- Chris Trapasso | CBS Sports
While it's nice to add offensive weaponry for Anthony Richardson, selecting a wide receiver with the talent already on the Colts' roster is curious.
Burden is a versatile player though, with a career total of 192 catches for 2,263 receiving yards (11.8 average) and 21 touchdowns. He also accumulated 34 rushes for 234 yards (6.2 average) and another four rushing touchdowns.
Burden also possesses returning prowess, as indicated by his 24 punt returns, 252 yards (10).5 average), and a punt return touchdown (2022). Needless to say, it's enticing to consider a playmaker like Burden. But, as aforementioned, Indy needs defense or tight end in this draft.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While Trapasso had Penn State tight end Tyler Warren going ninth overall to the New Orleans Saints, the Colts should still go safety or cornerback with the 14th overall pick. New coordinator Lou Anarumo will require more than what Indy has defensively to achieve his complex scheme's highest potential.
Expect the Colts to address roster needs through free agency to a degree, but building the squad's capabilities through the draft is what general manager Ballard has predicated his tenure on. He indicated a possible shift in ideology during his end-of-season presser, but he will likely heavily emphasize the draft.
Don't expect the Colts to select a wide receiver in round one, regardless of the talent level of whoever is on the board. The Colts have Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, and Anthony Gould as the top five, which is plenty of talent to avoid selecting a rookie pass-catcher.
The stop troops had roller-coaster-like consistency in 2024, so the Colts have to face that head on by adding talent to that side of the football. Selecting a receiver might be seen as a waste of a pick, further adding questions to Ballard's legacy as the Colts' GM.
The 2025 NFL draft is less than three months away, so we'll see what the Colts are planning to do with their first-round selection when the monumental time comes for the franchise.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.