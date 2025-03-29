Colts Make Shocking Decision in Latest Draft Prediction
The Indianapolis Colts are less than a month away from having their draft timer running with the 14th overall pick. Following a busy start to free agency, the Colts' first-round options have been narrowed down.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard spent big on the secondary for new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, signing safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward. On offense, Ballard fulfilled a promise by bringing in Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job.
Still, holes remain on the roster. If the Colts want to compete for the playoffs, they need to hit on their first three picks of this year's draft. Indianapolis could use obvious improvements at tight end, linebacker, and across the trenches.
CBS analyst Josh Edwards released a new three-round mock draft in which the Colts focus on their needs but pass up on some top prospects. Instead of selecting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in the first round, Edwards mocked Michigan tight end Colston Loveland to the Colts instead.
"Indianapolis has made it known that Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete for the starting quarterback position," wrote Edwards. "The Colts have invested heavily in that wide receiver room, but make Colston Loveland the face of a newly renovated tight end corps."
Warren fell to the Los Angeles Chargers at pick no. 22 in Edwards' mock. Despite leading the Penn State offense to the College Football Playoff semifinals with 1,233 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns, Edwards feels Loveland should be the new face in the Colts' tight end room.
Loveland, who will turn 21 in April, is a younger and slightly smaller player than Warren. He played three years for the Wolverines, posting 582 yards and five touchdowns in his junior season.
Heading into the second round, the Colts stuck with offensive talent and took Ohio State lineman Donovan Jackson. He played as a tackle and a guard throughout his career as a Buckeye, but spent the majority of his time as a tackle in 2024. Jackson allowed two sacks in over 400 pass-blocking snaps last year.
Considering Will Fries and Ryan Kelly both moved to the Minnesota Vikings, the Colts are in need of O-Line depth in the draft. At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Jackson has the size to fill in as a versatile piece along the line.
In the third round, Edwards predicts the Colts to take defensive tackle C.J West from Indiana. The Chicago native forced nearly 20 hurries in his senior season as a Hoosier and has the opportunity to stay in-state after the draft.
Even though the Colts signed Neville Gallimore as a depth piece in free agency, they could still use more backups. West would fill in nicely, especially as a replacement for Raekwon Davis.
