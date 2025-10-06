Colts Show Interest in Former First-Rounder, Veteran Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts' defense has played well through five weeks under coordinator Lou Anarumo, but has sustained many setbacks/injuries to the secondary, specifically the cornerback position.
After veteran Xavien Howard retired, and newly signed slot cornerback Mike Hilton sustained a shoulder injury against the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis has worked out cornerback Kendall Fuller.
Along with Fuller, Indy also took a closer look at safety Lewis Cine.
Starting with Fuller, he was on the Colts' radar last season but ultimately signed with the Miami Dolphins. Fuller has played plenty of football and last season saw 11 starts in as many games.
Fuller put up 50 tackles and seven pass breakups for the Dolphins. For his NFL career (nine years), he's accumulated 536 tackles, 16 picks, two interceptions returned for touchdowns, 82 pass breakups, and 104 total starts.
If the Colts decide to bring Fuller to the squad, he will provide a veteran presence and might even be elevated to the active 53-man roster to play given the thin nature of Indy's cornerback room.
The other player is the three-year defender, safety Cine. After Daniel Scott was placed on injured reserve, it prompted Indianapolis to see what Cine might provide.
Despite being selected in the first round a few years ago (2022) out of the University of Georgia, Cine has hardly played or made any sort of impact defensively.
Indy's safety room includes Nick Cross, Cam Bynum, Rodney Thomas II, and Trey Washington, so there is potential for Cine to add to that depth. However, Ben Nikkel would likely get called up from the practice squad before Cine would get any real action for Anarumo's defense.
The Colts' defense put the brakes on the Raiders, allowing just six points, which is a season-best for Indianapolis. Everyone is talking about Shane Steichen, Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, and the dynamic Colts offense, but the stop troops have been great in their roles.
After Kenny Moore II went down with an Achilles injury, the Colts brought in Hilton. But after Hilton's shoulder injury, it makes sense that the team wants to see what Fuller might provide if they need him.
As for the safety position, Anarumo appears happy with who he has in that regard, but it never hurts to kick the tires on a former first-rounder like Cine.
We'll see what the Colts coaching staff decides to do as they prepare for an Arizona Cardinals team that just dropped their third game of the year to the Tennessee Titans yesterday.