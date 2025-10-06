Colts Have Earned 'Legitimate Contender' Label
The Indianapolis Colts leveled the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday, 40-6, to defend Lucas Oil Stadium for the third-straight time in 2025. This also marks the second game this year where Indianapolis racked up 40-plus points on an opponent.
Now, after hitting the 4-1 mark, Indianapolis has climbed into the top-10 ranks for NFL analyst Bucky Brooks. Indianapolis earned the sixth spot in front of the San Francisco 49ers and behind the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last week, Indy was 10th overall.
Here's what Brooks had to say for his Colts breakdown.
"It is time for the football world to respect the Colts as a legitimate contender. Shane Steichen has his team playing complementary football, with Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor providing excellent offensive balance to complement a playmaking defense that is playing at a championship level under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo."
Indy's offense has spearheaded the squad to a win percentage of 80 through five weeks, and as Brooks brings up, Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor are the biggest components of Shane Steichen's attack.
Jones has six passing touchdowns to just two interceptions, 1,290 passing yards, and a completion percentage of 71.3 on 150 attempts. Jones has also logged three rushing scores to give him nine all-purpose touchdowns.
As for Taylor, he is far and away the best running back in the NFL. Taylor has 480 rushing yards, six rushing scores, and 94 rushing attempts, all of which are tops in the NFL.
While everyone will discuss what the offense has accomplished (381.2 yards per game, 32.6 points per game), the defense has also done its part to complement Steichen's scheme effectively.
Through five games, Lou Anarumo's defense ranks third in points allowed per game (17.8), 14th in yards per game (315.0), and 12th in rushing yards allowed per game (98.0). Names like DeForest Buckner, Laiatu Latu, Cam Bynum, and Charvarius Ward are also beginning to show out as legitimate difference-makers for Anarumo's game plan.
As Brooks mentions, this is a team that has earned the right to call themselves a true contender. Currently, Indianapolis is at the top of the AFC conference and undisputed in the AFC South. If the Colts can continue this type of momentum, they can win 12-plus games and potentially compete for a Super Bowl.
Indianapolis still has 12 games left, but they look like a nearly unstoppable team through five weeks. After completely erasing the Raiders, Indianapolis will prepare for an Arizona Cardinals team that just allowed the Tennessee Titans to earn its first victory of 2025.