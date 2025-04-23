Colts Show Interest in Rising Quarterback Prospect
Preparations for the 2025 NFL draft are coming to a close, and the Indianapolis Colts are still in possession of the 14th overall pick heading into Thursday night.
In fact, each of the Colts' seven picks this year are still owned by the team. There's been no pre-draft movement of draft capital, but there's certainly a chance that changes are coming, especially considering the history of general manager Chris Ballard.
Looking at who the Colts have met with, there are a few names that stick out. Reports say that Indianapolis has talked with quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Tyler Shough, two prospects with plenty of college experience under center.
Aside from those two, many mock drafts have linked the Colts with Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard in the later rounds of day three. On top of that, a new report from ESPN contributors Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano, and Adam Rittenberg suggests that the Colts have looked into Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, too.
"As far as midround options go, Pittsburgh has done a lot of work on Ohio State's Will Howard," ESPN wrote. "The Colts, Jets, and Raiders also have looked into Howard, whose play in the College Football Playoff helped his profile."
Howard, 23, spent just one year as a starter for the Buckeyes, but he made it count. Ohio State went on to win the championship, partly thanks to high-level play from Howard.
In the championship game against Notre Dame, Howard completed 17 of his 21 passes (81%) for 231 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. On the ground, he ran the ball 16 times for 57 yards in a true showcase of his athleticism.
Over the course of OSU's 16-game season, Howard threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a 73% completion rate. Those numbers are very promising, especially when you consider that seven of those 16 games were against top-10 opponents.
When comparing Howard's numbers to Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, you can understand the appeal. Howard managed to limit turnovers on the biggest stage of collegiate play while throwing with pinpoint accuracy to his receivers.
The Colts may be in the market for a third-string quarterback, and Howard has the tools to be that guy. If anything, he would be a safety option with proven skills behind Richardson and Jones.
The 2025 NFL draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 24.