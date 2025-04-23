Colts' Anthony Richardson Opens Up About QB Competition
The Indianapolis Colts will embark on the NFL draft tomorrow from Green Bay, Wisconsin. However, while the draft is a massive story for Indy, nothing compares to Anthony Richardson and year three of the developmental product.
Richardson has a competition ahead of him for 2025 against Daniel Jones, and the Florida alum must elevate to avoid holding a clipboard.
Richardson was asked about his interactions with Jones and his views on the quarterback competition. Here was the field general's answer.
“No, it’s cool. We have had a couple conversations so far, but I'm looking forward to learning a lot from him. He's been in the league for a good little minute, had ups and downs throughout his career. So, I'm looking to learn as much as I can from him while we just push this competition and just get better.”
Richardson is courteous in his response, but can't follow Jones too much. There is a reason Jones didn't opt to stay with the Minnesota Vikings; he believes Indianapolis gives him the best chance to start again after the New York Giants had enough of his lackluster play.
But it can't all be blamed on Jones, as the Giants franchise gave him little outside of Saquon Barkley. The most obvious flaw in New York's offensive attack was the offensive line, which assisted Jones in succumbing to a ridiculous 208 sacks in 70 games played (2.97 taken per game) throughout his six years.
As for Richardson, he fell backward in the worst way last year, dropping to a brutal 47.7 completion percentage and turning the ball over far too often for anyone's comfort. Richardson has a lot of growth to do, as the NFL is fast-paced and doesn't wait long to replace a quarterback anymore, regardless of the situation or age.
Good news for Richardson is that the Colts are likely taking a tight end in this year's draft, whether it's Penn State's Tyler Warren or Michigan's Colston Loveland, Richardson needs a weapon in the short passing game and the middle of the gridiron.
Expect receivers Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., and Alec Pierce to help Richardson, as well as Adonai Mitchell, who will be expected to play better than his underwhelming rookie tilt.
All eyes are on the draft for now, but once the final rounds conclude, Richardson vs. Jones will take back the spotlight in undisputed form. We'll see if Richardson can answer the pressure and win the starting job from a fellow quarterback hungry to get back under center to lead an offense, in this case, Shane Steichen's.
