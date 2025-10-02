Colts on SI Roundtable: Predictions and Picks vs Raiders
After a crushing 27-20 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, the Indianapolis Colts will push to right the ship against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.
Despite the Raiders struggling to win games, Indianapolis mustn't take the Pete Carroll-led squad lightly when they battle at Lucas Oil Stadium for their third home game of the year.
Can Shane Steichen, Daniel Jones, and Lou Anarumo lead the team to a perfect start at home for the 2025 season? Here's what the staff at Indianapolis Colts on SI.com believes to be the case.
Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake)
"After falling apart with fundamental lapses and baffling gaffes, the Colts are hungry to avenge what was honestly an embarrassing loss to the Rams last Sunday. The good news is that, not only do the Colts play at home, they face off with a very shaky Raiders team."
"I expect a heavy dosage of Jonathan Taylor, and early. While Daniel Jones has a chance to deal, I anticipate Steichen will want to pound the rock to open up more opportunities for the passing game. I like the Colts in this one, and I think they're happy to take their anger out on Las Vegas."
Prediction | Colts 34 - Raiders 17
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL)
"The Colts have a great opportunity to get back in the win column against the Raiders this week. Daniel Jones and offense should come out firing in front of the home crowd, with Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Warren the favorite targets yet again. Indy could also look to get JonathanTaylor involved more early to take pressure off of Jones."
"The real opportunity for the Colts comes on defense. Laiatu Latu could be in line for another big game against a struggling Raiders’ offensive line, which may force Geno Smith into more turnovers. If the Colts run defense can contain Ashton Jeanty, they should have this one in the bag."
Prediction | Colts 33 - Raiders 20
John Davis (@colts_report)
"The Colts dominate right out the gate and beat up on an injury-riddled Raiders team. This team has given me the impression they’re legit, and legit teams dominate those lesser than them. Taylor could eclipse 200 yards."
"Containing Jeanty might be a bit tricky, but it hasn’t been difficult for any team but the Bears this year. Dominating fashion to advance to 4-1."
Prediction | Colts 45 - Raiders 24
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman)
"Even though Indy is favored by a touchdown, I see Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty having a solid day against the Colts. If the rookie can break away for a few runs, the Colts may be in trouble."
"Still, the Colts’ offense has an opportunity to score 30+ again if they really want to. The Raiders let Marcus Mariota have his way with them only a couple of weeks ago, so I can easily see Daniel Jones doing the same. Bouncing back with a home win would be huge for locker room morale."
Prediction | Colts 28 - Raiders 24
Michael Greene (@MGreeneNFL)
"In Week 5 against Las Vegas, the Colts will look to re-establish Jonathan Taylor’s dominant ground game and give the defense a chance to settle in. Against the league’s 13th-ranked run defense, Taylor will look to have his way. But questions remain on the other side of the ball."
"After the way Indy’s secondary looked in Week 4, there’s little reason to believe they’ll suddenly hold firm. Add in the Colts’ 19th-ranked rush defense, and both Taylor and Jeanty should get theirs. Still, Taylor’s veteran presence sets the tone. I’m calling a 34-20 Colts win — an offensive showcase led by JT, with the defense capitalizing on a weak Raiders passing attack."
Prediction | Colts 34 - Raiders 20
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2)
"The Colts had some big-time pitfalls in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. But, Geno Smith, Pete Carroll, and the Las Vegas Raiders have had quite the slow start to their 2025 1-3, and the opportunity for the Colts to bounce back is golden."
"I can foresee the offense running fluidly, but Lou Annarumo and his stop troops should be able to keep things in check. Indy gets back into the win column here."