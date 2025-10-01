After Immense Struggles, Colts' Xavien Howard Retires
The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed cornerback Xavien Howard on the reserve/retired list after four games. The Colts signed safety Trey Washington to the 53-man roster to take Howard's place.
Howard had one of his worst career showings against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. According to Pro Football Focus, Howard allowed seven receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. Rams star receiver Puka Nacua had a career day, hauling in 13 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown.
The Colts signed Howard in late August after releasing JuJu Brents and placing rookie Justin Walley on season-ending IR after he tore his ACL. Howard had a relationship with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, as the two spent time together with the Miami Dolphins.
The four-time Pro Bowler is calling it a career after nine years in the NFL. Howard was an All-Pro corner in 2020, when he snagged a career-high 10 interceptions. Quarterbacks used to fear throwing it towards the lockdown corner, but that feeling has dissipated five years later.
Undrafted free agent cornerback Jonathan Edwards is the name behind Howard on the depth chart. Edwards played three snaps against the Rams, but he'll likely see a large increase against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.
PFF graded Howard as the 156th-ranked corner in the league through four weeks. The veteran didn't just struggle against the Rams; he also had a poor showing against the Denver Broncos in Week 2. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix threw for multiple first-half touchdowns when targeting Howard.
When Colts head coach Shane Steichen was asked about Howard this week, he said that the veteran certainly needed to improve.
“Yeah, I mean, we evaluate everything every week," Steichen said. "Like I said, [Xavien Howard has] been a really good player in this league for a long time. We’ve got to do a better job looking at different things and helping him in certain situations. He is a talented player, but we’ve got to improve in some areas, for sure.”
In coachspeak, that likely meant that Howard's starting job was on the line. After one month in Indianapolis, Howard went from the starting corner opposite Charvarius Ward to no longer playing football.
Indy's secondary is now in desperate need of more depth, especially due to injuries to Jaylon Jones and Kenny Moore II. The Colts signed Mike Hilton last Monday, and he had a decent first game against the Rams.
The Colts' secondary will deal with Geno Smith and the Raiders' offense this weekend. It's possible the Colts try to give Edwards or Mekhi Blackmon the nod against Vegas before making any signings or trades for another corner.
Former Colts corner Stephon Gilmore is available, and the Seattle Seahawks are rumored to want to trade away Tariq Woolen. Both would likely be instant starters in Indianapolis, but who knows if general manager Chris Ballard wants to make another signing.