Colts Healthy with Tyler Warren Good to Go vs. Texans

After three uneasy weeks with the offense, the 8-3 Indianapolis Colts are ready to defend Lucas Oil Stadium from the surging Houston Texans, who are riding a three-game winning streak.

The Colts must get things smoothed out offensively after looking uncharacteristic as recently as Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Houston has arguably the best defense in the NFL.

We'll see if Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, and Shane Steichen can traverse a minefield occupied by the Texans stop troops.

Here is the inactive list for both squads.

Colts Inactives

The Colts' inactive list is encouraging, with no prominent players occupying the ranks. Initially, there was concern that the rookie tight end Tyler Warren might not suit up with an illness.

Luckily, the dynamic offensive weapon will play, giving Jones his excellent safety blanket against a top-tier Houston defense.

Sources: #Colts TE Tyler Warren, listed as questionable (illness), plans to play Sunday vs the Texans.



A big lift for Daniel Jones and the Indy offense. pic.twitter.com/LPWEEvQeq1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 30, 2025

Expect the Colts to help Jones out in every way possible, given that he's playing this afternoon with a fractured fibula.

Texans Inactives

The Texans are in a similar boat with their inactive list, posting no real prominent players, meaning they're heading into this contest with starting QB C.J. Stroud under center.

While backup quarterback Davis Mills played well while Stroud recovered from a concussion, the offense will get a significant boost with the former second-overall pick running the show.

Indy's defense, called by Lou Anarumo, played a great game against Patrick Mahomes just a week ago, and will hope to replicate that performance against Stroud in his much-anticipated return.

The Colts' 8-3 record is a fantastic mark, but given how recent games have panned out, it feels thinner than it appears.

It's not necessarily a must-win game, but the Colts can't afford to drop this against Houston. If they do, it gives Houston more momentum with a fourth-straight victory, and gives the Colts an underwhelming 1-3 record over their last four.

There are storylines in this highly-anticipated AFC South clash, but none more vibrant than Jones vs. Houston's defense.

The Texans possess some of the most talent on any defense in the NFL. Names like Danielle Hunter (11.0 sacks), Will Anderson Jr. (10.5 sacks), Jalen Pitre (three picks), Derek Stingley Jr. (three picks), and Calen Bullock (four picks) will look to make life hard on Jones.

Look for Warren, Taylor, and Josh Downs to be the biggest emphasis for Shane Steichen to help Jones.

This game has a recipe for a tight one between bitter divisional rivals. If the Colts can overcome a tough Texans squad, it puts them at 9-3 and 3-0 in the division.

Indianapolis has been one of the best stories of the 2025 NFL season, but things appear to be leveling out for the Colts.

This is a massive opportunity to show the league they're still one of the biggest threats in the AFC and NFL, but it won't be easy, as the Texans have caught fire lately.

Expect this to be a slugfest at Lucas Oil Stadium.

