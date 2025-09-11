Colts on SI Roundtable: Week 2 Predictions and Picks
The Indianapolis Colts are riding high after a dominant 33-8 victory over the Miami Dolphins to open the 2025 season.
While it was a great win, the upcoming foe, Denver Broncos, will be a much more difficult puzzle to solve for both Shane Steichen and Lou Anarumo.
With such an important game ahead, the staff at Indianapolis Colts on SI gave their picks and predictions for what will happen when the Colts face off against Bo Nix and Sean Payton.
Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake)
"The Colts dominated every facet of the game against the Miami Dolphins. While it's impressive that Lou Anarumo essentially controlled Mike McDaniel's offense, the Dolphins' defense is hollow and looked like it didn't want to be there on Sunday"
"The Denver Broncos are a much tougher test and sacked Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward six times for a loss of 50 yards, and they barely allowed a ground presence. The defense will likely knock Jones down a few pegs, and Sean Payton is always a problem for a defense to handle. Denver takes this one at LOS."
Prediction | Broncos 23 - Colts 20
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman)
"As fun as it’d be to see the Colts get off to a 2-0 start, I just don’t see it being realistic. The Broncos’ defense is top-notch, coming off a game with zero touchdowns allowed. More specifically, Denver’s secondary is probably the best in the league."
"Michael Pittman Jr. may struggle against Pat Surtain II, forcing Daniel Jones to look underneath more often than he did in Week 1. If Jonathan Taylor can have a dominant game, then there’s a chance Indy escapes with a win. Otherwise, the Colts are in for a long day."
Prediction | Broncos 24 - Colts 17
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2)
"The Colts are riding high after an opening day win, and they are hoping to carry that momentum into week two. The Broncos are a completely different animal, boasting a top-tier defense along with an excellent coaching staff on offense."
"This game will ultimately come down to which team is able to punch the ball in for six in the redzone, a question mark that still remains for the Colts at the moment. I have the Colts coming up just short in a defensive slugfest this weekend."
Prediction | Broncos 20 - Colts 16
Michael Greene (@MGreeneNFL)
"This one feels like an old-school defensive battle. Denver’s blitz-heavy approach will test Daniel Jones, but he doesn’t need to light up the stat sheet—just protect the football."
"The Colts’ defensive line has the matchup edge against Bo Nix, who looked rattled in Week 1 against a shaky Tennessee defense. In the end, Indy’s defense makes the difference as the Colts grind out a low-scoring 17–14 win."
Prediction | Colts 17 - Broncos 14
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL)
"The Colts have a lot of momentum coming off a big win over the Dolphins and are looking to avenge their loss to the Broncos from last season. Expect Jonathan Taylor to have a big game as the Colts look to bring physicality to the Broncos' defense."
"The Colts should be able to give Bo Nix some trouble on defense as well. However, the Broncos' defense is a much tougher challenge than the Dolphins and will not be as easy for Daniel Jones to have a big game. With Charvarius Ward (concussion) likely to miss the game, the Colts' defense could be vulnerable on the outside."
Prediction | Broncos 20 - Colts 17
Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch)
"After a near-perfect Week 1, I think the Colts cool off in their second game of the year against a tough Broncos defense."
"A Denver secondary led by reigning DPOY Pat Surtain, and a strong pass rush led by Nik Bonitto is a much different challenge than what the Dolphins presented, and thus, could make for a long day for Daniel Jones."