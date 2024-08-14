Report: Colts Sign Former Eagles Receiver, Return Specialist
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly signing an experienced NFL veteran to add even more depth to their wide receiver and return groups.
According to Joel Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, the Colts are signing former Philadelphia Eagles receiver Greg Ward.
Ward (5'11", 190, 29 years old), originally came into the NFL with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent quarterback out of the University of Houston in 2017. Ward spent much of his time in Philadelphia on the practice squad, including the team's win in Super Bowl LII.
He was with the Eagles from 2017-18 before being cut and signing with the Alliance of American Football's (AAF) San Antonio Commanders in 2019. Following the AAF's demise, Ward returned to Philadelphia from 2019-23, which includes two years with current Colts head coach Shane Steichen from 2021-22 when Steichen was the Eagles' offensive coordinator.
Ward has played in 40 career regular-season games (13 starts), all between 2019-21, before spending the most recent two seasons on the Eagles' practice squad.
For his career, Ward has caught 88 passes (130 targets) for 768 yards (8.7 avg.) and 10 touchdowns, as well as 30 punt returns for 170 yards (5.7 avg.). He has played 255 total special teams snaps compared to 1,344 on offense (1,098 in the slot).
Ward joins a Colts receiver room featuring Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, Anthony Gould, Ashton Dulin, D.J. Montgomery, Juwann Winfree, Ethan Fernea, Laquon Treadwell, Tyrie Cleveland, and Derek Slywka. Adding Ward gives the Colts a little relief in the wake of Downs' ankle injury, which should keep him out for about 3-5 more weeks. Downs is both the starting slot receiver and in the Colts' punt and kickoff return rotation.
Next for the Colts, they host the Arizona Cardinals for two days of joint practices this week on Wednesday and Thursday before the two teams play their second preseason game on Saturday.
