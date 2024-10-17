Colts Sign Familiar Face at Receiver
The Indianapolis Colts have made roster moves ahead of their week seven home tilt with the Miami Dolphins. This time Indy brings on wide receiver Ethan Fernea to the practice squad while releasing linebacker Austin Aijake.
The released Aijake showed a spark during the Colts' 2024 preseason but will look for a new team on the free agent market. Fernea returns to Indianapolis after having stints with the team last year and 2022. While Fernea hasn't had statistics in the NFL, his college career at UCLA (2017-2021) gives an idea of what he brings to the Colts.
Fernea was a Swiss Army knife as a Bruin, logging 12 rushes for 84 yards (7.0 average) and a score on the ground. However, he also caught 8 passes for 155 receiving yards (19.4 average) and another two touchdowns. This shows Fernea's offensive capabilities, but Indy probably sees special teams prowess in Fernea. Along with his college statistics as an RB and WR, he also gathered 12 tackles.
Fernea probably won't see the active roster as a wide receiver or back but as a special teamer instead if brought up. However, nothing can be counted out with the Colts due to a massive list of injuries they're dealing with. For now, Fernea will give the Colts' defense looks in practice leading up to a clash with the Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium.
