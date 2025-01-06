Colts Sign Two One-Year Extensions, 14 Future Contracts
As the 2024-25 season officially comes to a close for the Indianapolis Colts, the team has wasted no time signing a couple of players to new extensions, along with inking some futures/reserves contracts.
According to a team release, the Colts have signed running back Tyler Goodson and linebacker Segun Olubi to one-year extensions.
Goodson will look to head into his third season with the Colts in 2025. He finished his second year in Indianapolis with 32 carries for 153 rushing yards, 11 catches for 61 receiving yards, and brought in two total touchdowns in the process.
As for Olubi, he's coming off his third season with Indianapolis primarily as a depth piece at linebacker. During 2024, he collected 12 combined tackles through the season, with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, both coming during the Colts' Week 7 win over the Miami Dolphins.
The following players were also signed to futures/reserves contracts on Monday:
- RB Salvon Ahmed
- LB Austin Ajiake
- LB Liam Anderson
- QB Jason Bean
- S Marcel Dabo
- CB Alex Johnson
- G Atonio Mafi
- TE Sean McKeon
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- DE Durrell Nchami
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
- DT Pheldarius Payne
- G Josh Sills
- WR Laquon Treadwell
Indy's further roster moves will be ones to monitor as their 2025 offseason gets underway.
