Colts to Sign Final Member of 2025 Draft Class
The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with the final remaining member of their 2025 draft class, their second-round pick defensive end JT Tuimoloau out of Ohio State.
While Tuimoloau didn't miss any time during the Colts' offseason program as the contract details were being discussed, intrigue did begin to increase as he remain unsigned with the Colts reporting for training camp early next week on July 22.
Tuimoloau, like the vast majority of 2025 NFL second-round picks, took a considerable amount of time to get under contract, as players and their representation sought fully guaranteed (or nearly so) contracts, similar to those of first-rounders. The first two picks of the second round, Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins, both got fully guaranteed deals, which set in motion the rest of the second-rounders attempting to lock those terms in.
The Colts are bullish on Tuimoloau replacing free-agent departure Dayo Odeyingbo. Tuimoloau was a highly productive player for the Buckeyes over the last four years, increasing his tackles and sacks each year, and his tackles for loss each year except one. It culminated in a 12.5-sack, 22-tackle-for-loss campaign in 2024-25 that was highlighted by a ferocious performance in the College Football Playoffs.
Tuimoloau will compete for snaps at defensive end for the Colts alongside Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis, as well as occasionally kicking inside to defensive tackle in certain packages.
The Colts report to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN for training camp on Tuesday, July 22.