Indianapolis Colts Sign Former Green Bay Packers Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts have made a flurry of moves in the first week of NFL free agency. General manager Chris Ballard is fighting to keep his job and improve his roster following another missed postseason appearance in 2024.
The Colts have spent most of their money on the secondary, signing both safety Camryn Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward to $60 million deals. Even though they're earning big, Ballard structured their contracts to keep cap space open for the 2025 season.
The Colts are reportedly signing cornerback Corey Ballentine to close out the week. Indy has now signed three fresh faces to the secondary in just five days of free agency.
Ballentine, who last played for the Green Bay Packers, is a six-year veteran. The New York Giants selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft, the same year the team took quarterback Daniel Jones. The two will reunite on the Colts' roster after playing together for two seasons in New York.
In 2024, Ballentine appeared in 15 games for the Packers and recorded six tackles with one forced fumble. In 2023, Ballentine started six games for Green Bay and recorded seven passes defended, one interception, and 43 total tackles.
Even with such few starts over the past few seasons, Ballentine could be valuable depth for the secondary and may find time as a special teams player.
With so many moves improving Lou Anarumo's secondary, the Colts are unlikely to focus on a cornerback or safety in the 2025 NFL draft. Ballentine is a needed reinforcement who will likely be a backup if he makes the 53-man roster.
