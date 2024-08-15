Colts Should Sign Former Eagles Safety After Missing Justin Simmons
The Indianapolis Colts are now out of the Justin Simmons sweepstakes after the Atlanta Falcons landed the two-time Pro Bowl safety on a one-year, $8 million deal.
This now puts the Colts in a situation where the unproven Nick Cross is being trusted to start as the free safety opposite Julian Blackmon on the strong side. Cross showed improvements in the Colts' first preseason game against the Denver Broncos, but that cannot be enough of a sample size for Gus Bradley to feel comfortable. Despite Simmons being the top talent, there are still others who can help fill the void and push Cross in the free safety competition. The name that sticks out the most is the former Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots safety, Jalen Mills.
NFL insider Adam Schefter posted on X:
"Source: Giants have released veteran defensive back Jalen Mills, who was on the NFI list with a calf strain. Mills is healthy now and is expected to draw interest."
Drafted in the seventh round out of LSU by the Eagles in 2016, Mills has carved out a solid veteran career thus far. Through five seasons in Philadelphia and three in New England, Mills has compiled the following stat line:
- 106 games (83 starts)
- 406 tackles
- 53 passes defended
- 7 interceptions
- 9 tackles for loss
Last year as a 29-year-old, Mills posted 17 games, 45 tackles, and a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 84.1. While Mills can improve in pass coverage, he is elite in run defense and can help provide veteran-level depth, so Blackmon and Cross aren't on islands. While Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Rodney Thomas II are on the roster as backups, Mills is an improvement over them both (and potentially Cross). We'll see what general manager Chris Ballard wants to do, if anything, to help out what looks like a thin safety position on the defensive roster.
