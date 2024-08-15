Colts Fail to Land All-Pro Justin Simmons as Safety Heads to Falcons
The Indianapolis Colts squandered an opportunity on Thursday to dramatically improve their secondary.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports former Denver Broncos All-Pro safety Justin Simmons has signed with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year, $8 million deal with $7.5 million guaranteed. The Colts were rumored to be one of the teams most interested in Simmons' services over the last few weeks.
Simmons heads to the Falcons after a tremendous run with the Broncos that included two Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections. A third-round pick of the Broncos in 2016, Simmons became one of the best safeties in the league and a team captain in Denver.
In eight seasons, Simmons has registered 608 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 30 interceptions, 64 passes defensed, and five forced fumbles. His 2023 numbers showed a player at the top of his game, tallying 70 tackles, three interceptions, eight passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. While Simmons will turn 31 during the season, he has shown no signs of slowing down.
Simmons was released in the spring by the Broncos as a cap casualty. The All-Pro safety took his time to find the right fit with a contender rather than jumping at the first contract offer he received. That team was the Falcons, who recently completed a trade for former New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon as they continue to bolster their defense.
Simmons would have immediately helped a Colts' secondary in dire need of an upgrade at free safety. While Julian Blackmon is coming off a career year at strong safety and has been one of the standouts of training camp, the Colts have been rotating players at free safety since the spring. Nick Cross, Ronnie Harrison Jr., and Rodney Thomas II have all seen starting reps at free safety, with none able to separate themselves as the starter. Cross has taken most of the starting reps at the free safety spot as of late.
Simmons would have solved the Colts' free safety woes, bringing high-level play and leadership to the Indy secondary. Instead, general manager Chris Ballard is rolling with unproven players at the position in the hopes that one of them will step up. Being strapped for cap space was not a factor, as the Colts have around $26 million in cap space and could have easily offered Simmons the most money.
Time will tell if the Colts will be successful with Cross as the starting free safety or if the failure to sign Simmons will be end up as roster-building malpractice.
