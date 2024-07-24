Colts Sign Former First-Round Pick Before Training Camp
The Indianapolis Colts shook up the wide receiver position as players reported for training camp.
The Colts announced that they signed former first-round wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and released wide receiver Xavier White on Wednesday.
Treadwell was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the 23rd overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, he has spent time with six other NFL teams, most recently with the Baltimore Ravens this past season. The 29-year-old will look to make an impact for a new team after appearing in just five games in 2023 and recording one catch for 16 yards.
The addition of Treadwell bolsters the experience of a very young receiving corps for the Colts. Outside of Michael Pittman Jr., the other 10 receivers in the group have combined for less than 200 NFL receptions. The six-foot-two receiver will likely face competition from veteran contributors such as D.J. Montgomery, Juwann Winfree, Tyrie Cleveland, and Ethan Fernea to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster.
The signing of Treadwell brought about the waiving of undrafted free agent rookie wide receiver Xavier White. White took part in OTA's this June, but will no longer have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot when training camp opens on Thursday. He could be a name that the Colts look to bring back into the fold in the case of injury at the position.
