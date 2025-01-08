Colts Sign Mountainous Offensive Tackle
The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed free-agent offensive tackle Jack Wilson to a reserve/future contract.
Wilson (6'11", 310, 25 years old) is a former college football and basketball player for Minnesota (2023-24), Washington State (2020-22), Idaho (2019-20), and Oregon State (2018-19). He was signed to the Colts' practice squad during the 2024 regular season in Week 6 before being let go following Week 8. The Colts had to cut Wilson loose as they shuffled their roster around to account for injuries elsewhere.
While Wilson is likely a long-term project, he has high-end, multi-sport athleticism that is intriguing for the Colts to attempt to develop.
Wilson rejoins a group of Colts offensive tackles featuring Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith, Matt Goncalves, Blake Freeland, and Mason Brooks.
