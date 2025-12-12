Philip Rivers' return from hibernation is the biggest story for the Indianapolis Colts this week, but they'll need to focus all their efforts on a crucial Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Colts will travel to the West Coast to face one of the league's toughest squads in an extremely hostile environment. Currently sitting just one spot out of the playoffs, a win in Seattle would be the perfect way to continue this roller coaster of a season for Indianapolis.

The Colts released their final injury report of the week, ruling out three starters and dubbing one player questionable.

Colts' Final Injury Report

Gardner will miss his second consecutive game with a high calf strain that he suffered early in the Colts' loss to the Houston Texans. Gardner is expected to return this season, but he's sat out the team's last six practices.

Gould, the team's go-to return man, will miss his third game of the season. Downs will likely take over his role on special teams.

Smith, the veteran right tackle, will stay in concussion protocol and is sidelined for Sunday's action. The Colts could either slide Matt Goncalves over to right tackle or start the 6-foot-8 rookie Jalen Travis.

Buckner had his 21-day practice window opened this week, but after three days of being a limited participant, the veteran was designated as out. Expect Adetomiwa Adebawore and Neville Gallimore to continue playing more snaps in Buckner's absence.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lewis was upgraded to a full participant on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday and being limited on Thursday. Lewis sat out last week's action but could make a crucial return against Seattle.

Pierce and Downs are both dealing with injuries, but were full participants all three days. The Colts haven't named a starting quarterback yet, but they'll certainly want to have their key playmakers healthy.

Leonard was a full participant for a third consecutive day, but the rookie may not get the start over Philip Rivers.

Seahawks' Final Injury Report

TE Elijah Arroyo (Knee) - Out

WR Dareke Young (Quad) - Out

DE Rylie Mills (Knee) - Questionable

TE Eric Saubert (Calf) - Questionable

C Jalen Sundell (Knee) - Questionable

Arroyo, the backup tight end, will miss Sunday's action alongside Young, who has two receptions on the year.

Saubert, who is Arroyo's backup, is questionable.

The most important name to watch for on the Seahawks' report is Jalen Sundell, who is questionable to come off injured reserve. Sundell started Seattle's first nine games before going down with a knee injury.

