Colts Signing Neville Gallimore Is a Bet on Untapped Potential
The Indianapolis Colts and former Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Neville Gallimore have agreed to a one-year, $1.27 million deal with $400k guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Gallimore was a third-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He made a splash in the pre-draft process when he ran a 4.79 40-yard dash at over 300 pounds, showing off his athletic ability.
Gallimore had an immediate role on the Cowboys defensive line as a rookie, starting nine games at nose tackle with 28 tackles and 0.5 sacks. He expected to serve as a starting defensive tackle for the Cowboys in 2022 as well. However, a dislocated elbow in the preseason limited Gallimore to just five games that season.
Gallimore was relegated to a reserve role the next two seasons in Dallas behind Osa Odighizuwa, Johnathan Hankins, and Mazi Smith. Looking for a fresh start, he signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins but was cut at the end of training camp.
Gallimore was then signed by the Rams, where he spent the 2024 season and made an impact in the playoffs. In all, Gallimore has racked up 109 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits across five seasons.
While Gallimore's career has not disappointed, he has not lived up to the expectations he set for himself after an impressive pre-draft process. Gallimore has struggled to be more than a rotational defensive tackle who has routinely struggled against the run.
Originally projected as a nose tackle coming out, Gallimore has had more success as a three-technique in the NFL. He uses his athleticism and high motor to get through the offensive line, causing issues in the backfield.
Gallimore produced the most successful stretch of his career during the Ram's 2024 playoff run. He registered 2.5 sacks against the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles while grading out as one of the Ram's best run defenders. Gallimore was at his best at the most crucial moments, no doubt a factor in the Colts bringing him on board.
The Colts are betting on Gallimore to continue his performance from the postseason and reach his untapped potential in Indy. The Colts' attacking defensive front suits Gallimore's playing style, allowing him to play fast and get after the quarterback.
Gallimore would be his best as the backup three-technique to DeForest Buckner, where he can work upfield and focus on wreaking havoc in the backfield. If the Colts want him to hold his ground as a space-eater on the defensive line like Grover Stewart, Gallimore will not be as effective.
The Colts had a similar situation with former defensive tackle Taven Bryan but used him as a nose tackle instead of his more natural fit as a three-technique. If the Colts had used Bryan in this manner, the former Colt may have had a more successful tenure in Indy.
Gallimore is entering a scheme in Indy that fits his strengths, and he could be a solid addition for the Colts if he can unleash his untapped potential. But if the Colts want to get the best out of Gallimore, defensive line coach Charlie Partridge must do his part by putting Gallimore in the best position to succeed.
