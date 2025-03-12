3 Solutions for Colts to Replace Will Fries
The Indianapolis Colts can't pay everyone due a new contract. This was apparent when the franchise saw one of their most promising linemen Will Fries depart to the Minnesota Vikings.
Fries sustained a brutal leg break that derailed his 2024 season but was one of the top guards in the NFL during that span. His departure is a void that Indy must fill.
Whether through free agency or the draft, nothing is left off the table to help protect Anthony Richardson. With that on the docket, here are three solutions who can help replace the solid rock that was Fries.
Teven Jenkins | Chicago Bears
The Colts need a starter at right guard and can't mess around without Fries being there. That's why going the route of 'younger' should be the play here. Tony Sparano Jr. has proven he can help mold any linemen to his ways, and Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins is a bright talent who can blossom even more with the Colts.
Jenkins might not cost as much as Fries but will likely command a solid paycheck due to the value of a guard in 2025. Jenkins allowed only four sacks on 495 passing snaps, equating to one sack every 123.75. He's also a bruiser in pass and run blocking with upside ahead.
If the Colts want a budding talent at only 27 years old, Jenkins can be an overlooked addition with immediate impact-type potential.
Mekhi Becton | Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles free agent Mekhi Becton is a great fit if the Colts want to go the signing path. He's a massive, physical guard who can challenge anyone at the line of scrimmage. Becton finished with three sacks allowed on 450 passing snaps and showed power at the point of attack.
Another area that Becton excelled was in the ground game, posting a Pro Football Focus mark of 74.7. Becton can be a bulldozer for Jonathan Taylor and open lanes for explosive plays.
The Colts can expect another sizeable check for Becton, but he's coming off one of his best seasons. Becton is even younger than Jenkins at 25, so the Colts might snag a gem who can only get better in Shane Steichen's ground-heavy approach.
Tate Ratledge | Georgia Bulldogs
Now the route of the NFL draft. The Colts likely need a tight end in round one, if they can snag Penn State's Tyler Warren. However, the second round might attract Indy to a player like Georgia's Tate Ratledge.
Ratledge embodies the Colts' offensive need to be a wrecker in the ground game. He led Georgia in Pro Football Focus run blocking with 74.7. Ratledge might struggle in his rookie year as a starter, but the potential is what the Colts are shooting for with this selection. When that climb hits, it can be momentous.
This pick is potentially overlooked but can give the Colts an immediate spark on the interior next to Tanor Bortolini and Braden Smith. Ratledge is a name to look for Indy to pursue, as he fits the offensive line's mentality.
