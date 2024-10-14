Colts Sign Kicker After Titans Victory
The Indianapolis Colts are bringing back kicker Spencer Shrader to their practice squad following a 20-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indianapolis has made multiple transactions with Shrader over the last few weeks, always adding him to the practice squad. Shrader's action for the Colts was in week one against the Houston Texans in a 29-27 losing effort. In that contest, Shrader logged a perfect 3/3 on extra points.
While the Colts starting kicker Matt Gay is still 0/2 from 50+ yards, he's leveled out at 7/9 overall with 13/13 on extra points after Sunday's victory. However, Indianapolis isn't letting Shrader get away by putting him in the ranks again, showing interest in having a backup available. This isn't the Colts showing a lack of confidence in Gay, but more so an emphasis on the importance of being fully prepared for special teams.
Indianapolis is now 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the AFC South. Next is the home tilt against the Miami Dolphins (2-3) next Sunday. If Shane Steichen can lead his team to their fourth win in the last five games, Indianapolis will have momentum going into the tougher part of the 2024 schedule.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.