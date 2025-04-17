Colts Star to Reveal Team's Draft Picks On Day 2
When it comes to the NFL Draft, you can always expect to see commissioner Roger Goodell jeered by the audience as he walks onstage to announce picks in the first round, but it won't take long for him to get some relief.
The NFL announced on Thursday a list of league legends and current NFL players who will announce picks for each of the 32 teams on Day 2 of the draft on Friday, April 25, which covers the second and third rounds.
The draft is being held at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI this year, so the NFL was intentional about putting a heavy Wisconsin flavor on the draft announcements.
Current Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who attended the University of Wisconsin and was a second-round draft pick by the Colts (41st overall) in 2020, will announce the team's Day 2 selections. Taylor is one of five active NFL players to announce his team's picks this year and one of 13 announcers who played for the Badgers.
The Colts currently hold the 45th overall pick in the second round and the 80th overall pick in the third round on Day 2 of the draft.