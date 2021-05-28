Colts' Starting OT Earns Praise, Pushes Into Top Half of PFF OT Rankings

Coming off of a strong 2020 season, starting right tackle Braden Smith is starting to receive the love from the national media he deserves.

It's no secret that the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line is one of the best in the league.

Previously, guard Quenton Nelson was named the best guard in football by PFF, while center Ryan Kelly was named the No. 9 center in the NFL by PFF.

Now, PFF is giving some love to right tackle Braden Smith, placing him 13th overall in the NFL in its offensive tackle rankings, calling him one of the most underrated players at the position in the league.

Smith, who was previously named the most underrated player on the Colts' roster by Bleacher Report, is starting to receive the recognition he deserves as one of the most consistent tackles in football.

Here's what PFF's Anthony Treash had to say about Smith's ranking:

Smith is perhaps one of the more underappreciated players here. He’s manned the Colts' starting right tackle spot since his 2018 rookie campaign, recently establishing himself as one of the top players at the position. He ranks fifth among all right tackles in PFF grade since 2019 and is second to only Ryan Ramczyk over that period in run-blocking grade. Smith has only gotten better in pass protection, too. He closed out the 2020 season with a red-hot stretch of play in that facet, allowing zero pressures in five of his last six regular season contests. He comes in at No. 12 among tackles in the PFF era when looking at overall grade across one's first three NFL seasons.

As PFF states, Smith has quietly become one of the top right tackles in football in the run game, consistently paving the way in the run game for guys like Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, and Marlon Mack.

As of late though, Smith has really found his stride in pass protection, dominating down the stretch in 2020 like Treash writes.

With Smith holding down right tackle, the Colts have an incredibly balanced, high-ceiling offensive line to protect Carson Wentz and open up running lanes for the trio of backs.

Now what comes next for Smith is a large contract extension and some Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition.

