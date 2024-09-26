Colts, Steelers Midweek Injury Report: Multiple Defensive Starters Sit
The Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers continued their preparation on Thursday for this weekend's battle at Lucas Oil Stadium, but they hit the practice field without a handful of impact players.
For the Colts, they remain banged up on the defensive side of the ball, but the Steelers are focusing on getting many of their veteran players some rest.
Here is the midweek injury report for both teams.
COLTS
- Did Not Participate — CB Chris Lammons (knee, ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (hip), DE Kwity Paye (quadricep), OT Braden Smith (knee)
- Full Participant — DE Tyquan Lewis (calf, wrist), LB Grant Stuard (heel)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — C Ryan Kelly (neck), CB Chris Lammons (knee, ankle), DE Tyquan Lewis (calf, wrist), CB Kenny Moore II (hip), DE Kwity Paye (quadricep)
- Full Participant — OT Braden Smith (knee), LB Grant Stuard (heel)
The Colts are still without two of their biggest defensive starters in Paye and Moore as we approach the final day of practice on Friday. Both players left last Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears early during the fourth quarter with their injuries.
Lammons is the direct backup to Moore in the nickel, but he's been out as well. If both players can't get back in time for Sunday, then this could lead to some shuffling in the secondary, perhaps with Samuel Womack III sliding inside with Dallis Flowers starting in Womack's outside spot, or even a safety like Julian Blackmon or Nick Cross playing the slot.
If Paye remains out, it would mean an increase in work for Laiatu Latu and Dayo Odeyingbo in particular.
STEELERS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — RB Najee Harris (rest), LB Alex Highsmith (groin), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), RB Jaylen Warren (knee)
- Limited Participant — S DeShon Elliott (quadricep), DT Cameron Heyward (rest), CB Donte Jackson (rest), DT Larry Ogunjobi (rest), G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), LB T.J. Watt (rest), QB Russell Wilson (calf)
- Full Participant — WR Van Jefferson (eye), WR Roman Wilson (ankle)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — DT Cameron Heyward (rest), LB Alex Highsmith (groin), DB Miles Killebrew (rest), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), RB Jaylen Warren (knee)
- Limited Participant — G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), QB Russell Wilson (calf)
- Full Participant — S DeShon Elliott (quadricep), RB Najee Harris (rest), CB Donte Jackson (rest), WR Van Jefferson (eye), DT Larry Ogunjobi (rest), OLB T.J. Watt (rest), WR Roman Wilson (full)
According to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin this week, starting outside linebacker Highsmith, who plays opposite of Watt, is out this week. Warren and Seumalo are up in the air for this weekend as well.
