3 Colts Starters Don't Practice Wednesday Ahead of Steelers Game
The Indianapolis Colts' practice report for Wednesday has been released, with three starters not participating.
Cornerback Chris Lammons didn't practice due to a knee/ankle injury. Lammons had 3 tackles in his first action of 2024 against the Chicago Bears. While Lammons isn't a star, Indianapolis still can't afford to lose more depth in the secondary. However, starting cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip), defensive end Kwity Paye (quadricep), and offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee) are the most vibrant names on the report. Defensive end Tyquan Lewis (calf/wrist) and linebacker Grant Stuard (heel) were both a full-go.
The aforementioned injuries for Moore, Paye, and Smith will be something to monitor as the week rolls along.
As for the Colts' week four opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have a longer injury report list for Wednesday.
Even though QB Russell Wilson was a full participant, Mike Tomlin is likely going with Justin Fields to start on Sunday. But names like running back Jaylen Warren (knee) didn't practice, along with starting offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), who was limited. The other prominent situation is linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), who is expected to miss multiple weeks. If these injuries remain, Indianapolis will have a few extra areas to attack Pittsburgh's game plan.
The Colts are looking to even their season at 2-2 with a big-time home win against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. The biggest matchup is arguably quarterback Anthony Richardson against a stiff and tough Pittsburgh defense that leads the NFL in yards allowed per game (229.0). We'll see what happens when the fireworks start at 1 pm on September 29th at Lucas Oil Stadium.
