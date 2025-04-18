Colts Still Linked to Potential Draft-Day Trade
The Indianapolis Colts have made it a clear goal to bolster their defense this offseason. They've talked about removing complacency by bringing in "new blood" from the outside to compete for roles and allow for the best men to win at each position.
One area that could be due for an upgrade is linebacker. They do have Second-Team All-Pro Zaire Franklin, but they lost a couple of key pieces in starting WILL linebacker E.J. Speed and backup Grant Stuard in free agency.
While Franklin's position as a starter seems pretty safe, second-year Day 3 draft pick Jaylon Carlies is slated to be the team's replacement for Speed, while Segun Olubi likely steps in for Stuard. The group, as a whole, needs replacements and competition.
Next week's 2025 NFL Draft is the perfect opportunity for the Colts to find reinforcements at linebacker, but if they want to kill two birds with one stone, there is another option out there.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt requested a trade from the team this offseason. He's a highly productive player who has a strong relationship with new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who came from the same role in Cincinnati in January.
The Colts have been favored as the most likely team to trade for Pratt should a move be made, which would not only address the Colts' needs at linebacker but also help Anarumo usher in his philosophy with the Colts.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently identified the Colts as a potential suitor for Pratt.
[NFL Network's Ian Rapoport] noted that Pratt has a strong working relationship with Anarumo.
Cincinnati has more than enough cap space ($23.4 million) to give Pratt a new deal, but he may be eyeing a reunion with Anarumo, who's the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator.
If the Bengals take a linebacker early in the upcoming draft, they should call the Colts to see how badly Anarumo wants one of his former defensive captains.
Moton also laid out a trade proposal for the Colts and Bengals, projecting that the Colts could offer their current fifth-round draft pick (No. 151 overall) for Pratt.
Last season, Pratt led the Bengals with 143 tackles. He also played well in coverage, recording six pass breakups and two interceptions while allowing only two touchdowns and an 88.1 passer rating.
The Colts lost linebacker E.J. Speed in free agency, leaving a starting spot alongside Pro Bowler Zaire Franklin up for grabs. Pratt and Franklin could become one of the league's better linebacker duos.
In theory, adding another productive linebacker to the room is a good idea, but is a nearly 29-year-old linebacker with an $8 million cap hit and who is somewhat similar to the MIKE linebacker you already have the best way to do it?
Don't get me wrong, trading for Pratt likely would upgrade the Colts defense, but so would adding a player from the draft who complements Franklin well, such as Jihaad Campbell, Carson Schwesinger, Demetrius Knight Jr., or Smael Mondon Jr.
The Colts may not elect to trade for Pratt, but if the draft arrives and the Bengals seemingly find Pratt's replacement and elect to release him, the likelihood that he comes to Indianapolis becomes greater.