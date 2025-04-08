Colts' Biggest Needs for Draft are Clear
The Indianapolis Colts are in a unique situation.
They went into this offseason needing not quite a full rebuild, but they did need to add new talent throughout the roster, including competition at the top at quarterback. Normally, a team with this much work to do has the benefit of time to allow things to grow, but Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen are under pressure to win now. That's why moves for Charvarius Ward, Camryn Bynum, and Daniel Jones were made; the Colts feel they raise both the floor and the ceiling for the Colts.
The Colts are on the doorstep of adding more talent to the roster as the 2025 NFL Draft awaits, just over two weeks away.
The positions they need to address the most remain pretty clear at this point after adding starters in the secondary and competition at quarterback. Dan Parr of NFL.com recently identified each team's biggest needs and came away with some glaring holes for the Colts:
Biggest needs: TE, OL, LB, Edge, RB
Protecting the QB -- whether it’s Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones -- and giving him a safety valve in the form of a talented young tight end should be top of mind for GM Chris Ballard. The Colts need a new starting right guard and their starters at both offensive tackle spots are a year away from hitting free agency.
Supporting whoever the quarterback will be by way of a quick, reliable option in the passing game, as well as protection up front on the line, and a deep running game will be paramount.
Currently, Josh Downs is used as the primary safety valve in the passing game, but having more options in a tight end who can clean up the short stuff and create yards with the ball in their hands would be invaluable. Another running back could also help with this, although the Colts need even more a running back who can excel in pass protection.
On the line, right guard is unsettled, as Matt Goncalves might be the best player for the spot but is relied upon as the swing tackle.
Defensively, the Colts need juice in the front seven. Depth at defensive end and tackle will be critical, both in the short and long term.
Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis are all entering the final year of their contract, and DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are both entering their 31-year-old seasons.