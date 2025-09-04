Colts Can Surprise and Steal AFC South
The Indianapolis Colts taking the AFC South this year would end a decade-long stretch of missing the title. Arguably, this is the most winnable division in the NFL, and the Colts have the assembly of players to make it happen in year three of Shane Steichen.
While there are the likes of Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars), C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans), and the number one-overall pick, Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans), the Colts have the overall talent to handle these signal-callers, as well as their supporting defenses.
The biggest question, and possible hindrance, of the team taking the division is the quarterback spot. Daniel Jones will need to reverse his previous NFL seasons and the lackluster finishes/performances to make this happen for the first time since 2014 for Indy.
This is why ESPN has Indy securing the division on the bold predictions list for all 32 NFL teams. Dan Graziano puts things into perspective with this description.
"If Jones can stay healthy and play the way he did for the Giants in their surprise 2022 playoff season, the Colts believe they can build a representative offense behind running back Jonathan Taylor, a strong offensive line and rookie tight end Tyler Warren (who they believe can be a star right away)."
Jones playing better than in recent years is the biggest factor in Indy winning the AFC South. Now, Jones has the best offensive setup he's ever seen and will be able to throw to receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce while operating in a great run scheme.
Graziano finishes his assessment with: "The defense added some key pieces, not the least of which is former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and Indy should be a lot better on that side of the ball than most think."
Anarumo's defense is also a factor, and the veteran mind has shown a propensity to contend with the league's top QBs. His scheme will help elevate the defense and will feature top Colts names, like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive end Laiatu Latu, linebacker Zaire Franklin, cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore II, and the safety duo of Cam Bynum and Nick Cross.
This is a collection of stop troops that Anarumo didn't have in his last few tumultuous seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2023 and 2024), so it will be intriguing to see how his complex game plans unfold with this level of skill.
Last year, despite QB inconsistency and a lackluster defense, the Colts lost their three division battles by a combined total of eight points to the Jacksonville Jaguars (one loss) and Houston Texans (two losses). Now, the roster has been upgraded, so the excuses to not take the division are over for this team.
Indy's season starts on September 7th, as they will fight to stave off the Miami Dolphins from winning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Following that, Indy won't see a division rival until Week 3 when the Colts travel to Nissan Stadium to face the Titans.
That's where the journey to obtain the elusive AFC South title begins.