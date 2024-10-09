Colts Sign Talented Offensive Lineman, Release Kicker
The Indianapolis Colts have signed offensive tackle and former college basketball player Jack Wilson to the practice squad. With Wilson being brought on, this meant that kicker Spencer Shrader was released after recently being acquired.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Wilson stands 6'11" and weighs 310 pounds, bringing size and athleticism to the practice squad. Wilson played college basketball at Oregon State (2018-2019), Idaho (2019-2020), Washington State (2022-2023), and Minnesota (2023-2024). As for football, Wilson played in the offensive trenches for the Cougars from 2020 to 2022. Lastly, Wilson has special teams allure for the Colts and also played that role for the Cougars.
Kicker Shrader will look for a new suitor after starting for Indianapolis against the Houston Texans in week one. Shrader went 3/3 on extra points during his relief of starter Matt Gay. Indianapolis is showing complete confidence in the veteran kicker Gay by not holding onto his backup Shrader. While Gay is 0/2 this year from 50+ yards, he's 5/5 from 30-39 yards, making him 5/7 overall.
We'll see what else happens with the Colts' roster ahead of their week six AFC South clash with the 1-3 Tennessee Titans. With so many injuries to navigate, it'll be interesting to see which starters can return and who will need backup help in a crucial road match that the Colts can't afford to drop.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.