Colts' Tanor Bortolini Shines Against the Packers
The Indianapolis Colts drafted center Tanor Bortolini to be their future on the interior. With veteran Ryan Kelly heading to Minnesota in the offseason, the Colts have officially entered a new era at center. Bortolini, after presumably beating out Danny Pinter in a competition this offseason, is likely to get the nod at center to start the season.
Bortolini had an up-and-down showing against the Baltimore Ravens in week one of the preseason, as his lack of size and raw strength showed against the Ravens' beefy interior. He bounced back in a big way against the Packers, however, and showcased his upside that has the Colts' coaching staff so intrigued. It was a mostly stellar afternoon for the young player, who is only getting better with more snaps on the field.
Zone-Blocking Prowess
Bortolini was particularly standout as a zone run blocker against the Packers. He is one of the best athletes in the NFL on the offensive line, and it shows when he is asked to move out in space. Inside/outside zone runs allow him to do what he does best, and he made the most of these opportunities on Saturday.
This first clip is almost comical because Bortolini nearly over runs his block on the play. He moves at such a fast pace out of his stance that he over set his zone track, nearly allowing his assignment to work under for a quick stop. Luckily Bortolini notices in time and gets just enough of the one technique defensive tackle to open the lane.
The ability to cut off a play-side nose tackle like this is absolutely insane.
Zone runs to the left may be the Colts' bread and butter this season. Bortolini is so effective at getting his body in position to wall off defenders that these types of plays could go for big yardage in 2025. On this clip in the red zone, Bortolini is able to beat his defender to the spot, angle his body away from the run lane, and wall off the defensive tackle to create a path for Tyler Goodson.
If Goodson is able to stay on his feet, this is a walk-in touchdown from 11 yards out on the ground.
Pass-Blocking a Work in Progress
The biggest question mark regarding Bortolini is whether or not he can hold up on an island in pass protection. He produced varying results as a rookie, but the foundation was there for him to find success. He just needs to continue refining his technique and learn how to win despite his smaller size and frame.
This next clip is a great example of his progress. Everything is picture perfect on this rep, from his hands to his base being in perfect sync. He aggressively punches with a two-hand under move and locks his arms in place. He keeps his feet moving and chops away with the rusher, which helps him stay on balance at the point of attack. The defensive tackle consistently flails to try to break free, but Bortolini has this entire play locked down from start to finish.
While a majority of Bortolini's pass blocking moments were good on Saturday, he did have one notable mistake that should have cost the Colts. On a third-and-10 scramble conversion by Anthony Richardson, Bortolini got away with a clear hold on the interior. He missed badly with his initial punch and, instead of working his hands back inside, he let them linger on the outside of his target.
Once the defensive tackle worked around Bortolini, the poor hand placement led to one of the more obvious holds of the game. Somehow this wasn't called by the flag-happy officials, but this was a learning moment for Bortolini. He still needs to refine reworking his hands if his initial target is missed.
The Bottom Line
Bortolini is a fascinating young player for the Colts. His athletic potential is off the charts, and he has the eyes and awareness you want from a center. If he can just continue to improve on an island, in both the run and the pass game, then he could be a Pro Bowl-caliber player one day. The Colts are sky high on the young player and, quite frankly, I am too.
Bortolini will have some ups and downs this season, but the arrow is pointing up for him. If he can continue to build a strong foundation going forward, he could lead the Colts' offensive line for the next decade.