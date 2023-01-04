Colts, Texans Injury Report: Starting Defender's Season is Over

The Indianapolis Colts were without their top four cornerbacks at practice on Wednesday as the week of preparation began for their season finale against the Houston Texans.

For those reading this, you're probably ready for the Indianapolis Colts' season to be over mercifully. Hang in there; just one more game remains.

The team was without its top four usual cornerbacks as the week of practice began on Wednesday ahead of the team's season finale on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Stephon Gilmore (wrist) and Brandon Facyson (concussion) sat out while Kenny Moore II (ankle) was placed on Injured Reserve, joining Isaiah Rodgers (knee) who was put on the list last week.

In Moore's place, the Colts signed defensive end Rashod Berry off of the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad.

Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participat e — DE Rashod Berry (travel), CB Brandon Facyson (concussion), QB Nick Foles (ribs), CB Stephon Gilmore (wrist), TE Kylen Granson (ankle), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest)

Since the Colts are dealing with several veterans with injuries and there's one meaningless game left, don't be surprised to see guys sit out on Sunday who might normally play otherwise. In the secondary, we may see a heavy dose of Dallis Flowers, Tony Brown, and Julian Blackmon lining up at corner.

With Foles likely to miss the game, it'll be Sam Ehlinger starting at quarterback with Matt Ryan serving as the backup. At tight end, if Kylen Granson remains out, as he has been the last couple of weeks, it'll continue to be Jelani Woods lining up alongside Mo Alie-Cox.

Dulin was able to return to practice in a full capacity, which is one of the final steps in cleaning the concussion protocol. He got injured two weeks ago and sat out last week's game.

