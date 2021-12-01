Colts, Texans Announce Initial Week 13 Injuries

Here is how the Colts and Texans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 13 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts kicked off a week of preparation on Wednesday for their upcoming opponent, the AFC South divisional rival Houston Texans.

After a recent rollercoaster that saw them rout a championship favorite two weeks ago followed by a narrow loss to the defending Super Bowl champions at home last week, the Colts now hit the road this Sunday and focus their frustrations on a team struggling to get off the floor of the conference in the Texans.

Here is how the Colts and Texans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 13 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (knee/foot), TE Jack Doyle (knee), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/wrist), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (calf)

Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (knee)

Three-fifths of the starting offensive line missing some form of practice isn't a great sign, but Nelson has had to have some time off throughout the week for much of the season to deal with his ankle injury.

Buckner was quite banged up in last week's game with a hyperextended knee but was able to play through it. Wednesday, he told reporters he expects to play on Sunday. That one still bears monitoring with a "weak" opponent upcoming plus a bye right after. Sendejo is a new addition to the injury report with his calf. In other safety news, starting strong safety Khari Willis (Injured Reserve, calf) returned to practice on Wednesday. The Colts have three weeks to bring him to the active roster. Head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that they'll take his recovery "day to day."

TEXANS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Danny Amendola (knee), DB Terrence Brooks (hamstring), WR Chris Conley (illness), WR Brandin Cooks (illness), RB David Johnson (illness/thigh), OL Justin McCray (concussion), OL Cole Toner (illness), DL DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury-related)

Limited Participant — DL Jonathan Greenard (foot), DL Jacob Martin (shin)

