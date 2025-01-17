Colts' Integral Figure to Remain in Front Office for 2025
Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds had previously interviewed for the vacant Tennessee Titans general manager position, but wasn't able to secure it after Friday the AFC South rival announced their next front office leader.
The Titans decided to go with Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager, Mike Borgonzi.
Senior NFL insider Dianna Russini had the news on X.
Russini posted: 'The Tennessee Titans have hired Chiefs Asst. GM Mike Borgonzi as the new general manager, per source.'
For Colts' assistant GM Dodds, this is likely a bit of a letdown given he was in the Titans' scope for the gig twice this offseason. This development likely means the Colts will retain Dodds in the front office.
Given that Chris Ballard will remain with the Colts for at least 2025, keeping his assistant Dodds is crucial. Dodds joined Indianapolis in 2017 as the vice president of player personnel until being promoted to assistant general manager in 2018. He's stayed in that role since.
The Colts might need Dodds' familiarity with Jim Irsay's team as they approach a massively important 2025 offseason. Indianapolis cannot afford more letdowns from the front office, roster, or coaching staff.
Currently, the team is searching frivolously for their next defensive coordinator to lead the stop troops for the upcoming campaign. Names like Wink Martindale, Dennis Allen, Ephraim Banda, Steve Wilks, and Lou Anarumo have surfaced as the top talents for the gig.
We'll see the impact Dodds has on the decisions made for defensive coordinator, free agency, and the 2025 NFL draft after being passed for general manager by the Titans.
