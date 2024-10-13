WATCH: Colts' Downs Snags Big-Time Touchdown vs Titans
The Indianapolis Colts started off hot with a 22-yard passing touchdown caught by receiver Josh Downs on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Downs, 23, snagged his second touchdown of the year in the first quarter in Nashville. After a solid opening drive down the field, Downs made a leaping catch on the left sideline to haul in the first touchdown of the game.
This marks Joe Flacco's sixth passing touchdown of the year as he continues to fill the starting quarterback spot with Anthony Richardson injured.
The Colts still have a lot of football left to play as the Titans were able to respond with their own touchdown following a Flacco interception. Indy is looking to avoid an 0-3 divisional start as they aim to keep playoff hopes alive.
