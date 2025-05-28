Colts' Top Cornerback Looking to Bounce Back
The Indianapolis Colts acquired veteran coordinator Lou Anarumo to command their defense. The venerable coach utilizes a complex scheme that requires great efficiency from defensive backs and safeties. This is why Chris Ballard went to the trouble to sign former Pro Bowler and All-Pro corner Charvarius Ward.
Ward had a down year in 2024, but showed the height of his capabilities in 2023 with the San Francisco 49ers. As for bouncing back in 2025 with a new coordinator, team, and scheme, that remains to be seen from the former Kansas City Chiefs and 49ers cornerback.
Pro Football Focus has Ward as Indy's top candidate to rebound from a rough 2024 that saw Ward drop in every prominent grade while missing five games. Dalton Wasserman provides their break down on how Ward can make this a reality.
"Ward recorded a career-low 58.2 coverage grade in 2024. The 49ers allowed him to depart in free agency, and he landed in Indianapolis, where he should be a good fit in Lou Anarumo’s zone-heavy defense," said Wasserman. "Ward’s 66.3 zone-coverage grade last season was more in line with his career norms, and during his standout 2023 campaign, he earned an 86.5 coverage grade, 10th among qualified cornerbacks."
Ward had a torrid 2023 campaign, logging five picks, a defensive score, 72 tackles (56 solo), a league-best 23 passes deflected, and a fumble forced. In 2024, Ward dropped to 54 tackles, no interceptions, seven passes deflected, and a 56.2 overall defensive mark.
Ward was acquired to give the Colts a true lockdown cornerback that will shadow each opponent's top pass-catcher, which is why Ward was drawn to the Colts and Anarumo. Ward has the skills to amplify the secondary and bring out more efficiency from the coverage that lacked last year.
Names like Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, Samuel Womack III, rookie Justin Walley, and JuJu Brents will benefit from Ward being on the roster. Expect Ward to impact Anarumo's defense in a big way as long as he can return to his 2023 form that made him one of the deadliest defensive backs in the league.
The Colts wanted to boost their roster after an 8-9 finish and did so with signings like corner Ward and safety Camryn Bynum. The right steps were taken, so the Colts must turn this into action on the field as they prep for a critical season with OTAs underway.
