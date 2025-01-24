Colts' Lou Anarumo Speaks on Fixing Defense's Culture
The new-look Indianapolis Colts' defense is officially here as defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo spoke to the press on Thursday morning to answer a barrage of questions. Anarumo, who was previously with the Cincinnati Bengals, was signed earlier this week.
As a former defensive backs coach, Anarumo was chosen to solve Indy's plaguing secondary issues. The team has had inconsistent players, injuries, and tons of inexperience. Even so, that doesn't mean other areas of the defense can get a pass.
During this season, multiple Colts veterans spoke up to address the lack of direction and the abundance of egos within the organization. Anarumo thinks a new face at the helm will help solve those issues, even though he wasn't in the building to know what caused those issues.
"Sometimes a fresh start for a coach or for players is a good thing," said Anarumo. "I know the standard of how we'll carry ourselves as coaches. We ask these guys to be consistent as players... They’ve got to expect the same thing from us. So, my standard is going to be that I'm up there and I'm going to be a truth teller. I'm going to tell them the truth."
Sometimes, the truth can be harsh. Anarumo needs to deliver the reality of the situation to his players at all times. Accountability is a recipe for success but it's something that's been missing for years in Indy.
"It's my job to say, ‘Yes, you're doing it right,’ or ‘No, you're doing it wrong.’ That will happen, and it will happen to all of them. I don't care [about the] number of years in the league, I don't care – it's just something that I've always believed in. Good players, great players, want to be coached. They want to know the truth. That's always been the case."
Looking at the roster, a few young players could use some better coaching. Corners like Jaylon Jones or linemen like Laiatu Latu must improve to ensure the team's future is in good hands. Under Anarumo, learning from mistakes will be the most important thing a player can do.
