Top Colts Name Seeing Stock Soar with Daniel Jones as QB
The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of offensive weapons for new starting quarterback Daniel Jones to use in his seventh season. Minus two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor, the most prolific and well-known is wideout Michael Pittman Jr.
The former USC Trojan pass-catcher has played for a whopping eight quarterbacks in his five seasons. Adding Jones to the mix makes it an insane nine field generals to throw Pittman a pass. This illustrates the never-ending carousel that Indy has put itself on since 2020, when Pittman was drafted.
Despite so much change at the most important position in the league, Pittman has put together an impressive resume in 78 games, securing 405 catches for 4,470 receiving yards and 18 touchdown receptions. While he hasn't earned a Pro Bowl, he's one of the most consistent options to throw to for Indy.
While many wanted Anthony Richardson Sr. to get the nod to start under center, it benefits pass-catchers like Pittman if the more accurate and safe option plays, and Jones fits those criteria like a glove.
Bleacher Report made this known by placing Pittman on a list of players who are quickly moving up fantasy football boards ahead of the 2025 campaign. For Pittman, it makes great sense that Gary Davenport inserted him into the article.
"Jones is inarguably a more accurate passer than Anthony Richardson. But he's not going to attack defenses vertically the way that Richardson and Zombie Joe Flacco (now shambling around Cleveland again) did in 2024. Jones' Air Yards Per Completion for his career is 5.6. That would have tied for 19th in the league last year."
Davenport concluded with a statement: "If Jones has success in 2025, it will be throwing the ball underneath. And it stands to reason that Pittman would be one of the main beneficiaries of Danny Dink-and-Dunk's penchant for quick, short passes."
Pittman wasn't the most effective fantasy option last year, but he also played while dealing with a crazy lower-back fracture, still suiting up for 16 games (14 starts). Last year, he caught 69 passes for 808 receiving yards, 35 first downs, an 11.7 yards per catch average, and three touchdowns.
While Josh Downs led the team in catches last year (72), if Pittman is up to speed with his health and meshes well with the ultra-conservative Jones under center, he might get back to around 90-plus catches, 1,000-plus receiving yards, and more than three touchdowns.
Pittman is still the go-to pass-catching option for Shane Steichen's offense heading into the 2025 season until proven otherwise. Pittman is a great talent who can help bolster Jones' efficiency and ease the veteran into a new offense.
Fantasy managers are looking at Pittman differently after seeing the inaccurate, but explosive, Richardson relegated to backup status. Pittman is on tap for a big bounce-back season with Jones leading the dance offensively.