Colts Reveal Richardson Trade Deadline Plans
The Indianapolis Colts benched Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco but have no plans to trade him despite several inquiries from around the league. Fox 59's Mike Chappell reported an update on X.
While Richardson struggled mightily with his accuracy in 2024 before the demotion, there wasn't any indication that Indianapolis wanted to forfeit their 2023 draft investment to a trade. Despite Flacco being named the starter for the rest of Shane Steichen's second campaign, Richardson is the future of the Colts' franchise and gives them the best chance for long-term success.
Flacco also looked every bit of 39 years old in primetime against the Minnesota Vikings. While Steichen mentioned Flacco gives Indianapolis the best chance for success this year, it doesn't appear to be off to a good start. The veteran concluded with 16/27 passing for 179 yards, 1 interception, and no touchdowns. Flacco also mustered a mere 6 points as the field general through 2 Matt Gay field goals.
We'll see if Richardson gets another chance to see the field before his sophomore season is in the books. While it's not likely given that Steichen has emphasized Flacco is the starter, the Colts also can't keep Richardson benched if they're out of playoff contention. If that scenario happens, it's considered roster malpractice by NFL standards. The Colts' schedule isn't easier after the primetime loss, as they host the Buffalo Bills for week ten at Lucas Oil Stadium.
