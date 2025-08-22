Trade Destinations Surfacing for Colts' Anthony Richardson Sr.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. now finds himself as the backup quarterback for the same team that drafted him fourth overall in 2023, with the full understanding that it would take time and growing pains to develop him correctly.
However, Daniel Jones will lead Shane Steichen's offensive attack into the 2025 campaign, with a lot of pressure to make something of his coaching tenure after a boring 17-17 start.
With this news, Richardson trade rumors are popping up like weeds, but they should, especially after hearing what his agent said about the situation.
Dieric Jackson simply isn't happy with what is happening between the Colts and his client, Richardson. This likely sparked trade suitors that might be able to help the young talent make it happen in the NFL and bring out his ridiculous potential.
Bleacher Report and Kristopher Knox have listed out four potential destinations for Richardson if the Colts decide the experiment with the former Florida Gators QB is over. The teams named are the Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Dallas Cowboys.
In short, this is not what the Colts thought would be circulating for sports articles just two years after drafting Richardson to be the next franchise leader.
Richardson appeared to be a quarterback with no business in the NFL last year. He was disastrous with accuracy (47.7 percent), turnover-prone (12 picks, nine fumbles), and sustained more injuries that derailed any chance of him getting much-needed experience.
The worst-case scenario for the Colts would be if another team got their hands on Richardson's unreal athleticism and turned it into a top-10 presence. Heck, even if a potential trader was able to help him develop into a top-20 field general, that's pure success given how awful he's been under Indy's tutelage.
Both the Colts as a franchise and Richardson as a quarterback deserve blame for this disaster. The Colts grossly overestimated what they could do with arguably the rawest and least-experienced quarterback to come out of a draft.
Richardson didn't prepare enough or execute, and he fits the mold of being too young at this level. Richardson tapped out of a game, constantly got injured with reckless abandon as a runner, and wasn't able to make the simplest calls at the line of scrimmage for an NFL quarterback.
Indianapolis doesn't want to trade Richardson, but if Jones looks great and drastically helps the offense, leading to a divisional title and playoff spot, it will be hard not to keep him and let Richardson run off in a trade.
But, given how wild this situation has been, perhaps the Colts have a deal in play for Richardson and are secretly shopping him. We'll see how this crazy conundrum that's keeping Indy on the QB carousel, yet again, plays out.