Colts Can Still Trade for Dynamic Defender
The Indianapolis Colts took defensive end Laiatu Latu as the first defender and 15th overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft to help morph the defensive line into a top-tier group. While Latu didn't blow up during his rookie year, he still showed promise and enough talent to give Indianapolis confidence in what he can accomplish.
While the Colts boast a solid defenisive line, there's always weapons that can be added to put as much pressure as possible on opposing quarterbacks, something Indy lacked last year as a team.
Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been looking for a new deal from his squad, but the team and Hendrickson have had rocky contract discussions lately. While it's been reported that Hendrickson and the Bengals have resumed negotiations, there's apparently not too much progress to get the goal accomplished.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes Hendrickson still fits Lou Anarumo's defensive scheme and that Indy is a potential suitor to trade for the NFL sack leader.
"Two teams that would make a ton of sense are the Indianapolis Colts and the Detroit Lions. Indy lost pass-rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to the Bears in free agency and also happen to employ former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo."
Henrickson was an animal in 2025, terrorizing quarterbacks with sacks (17.5) and pressures (83). Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks in 2024 and logged an impressive fourth consecutive Pro Bowl. Hendrickson's best seasons were with Anarumo at the defensive helm for Cincy (2021-2024).
Hendrickson has 57.0 sacks through that time, with Anarumo. Hendrickson's Pro Bowls and All-Pro nominations were also under the veteran coordinator. Hendrickson would amplify any NFL defense immediately, and the Colts aren't an exception to the rule.
Indy's defensive edge room consists of Latu, Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, J.T. Tuimoloau, and Tyquan Lewis. Hendrickson will need $30+ million per year, and Cincy likely will ask for a draft haul, but given his ties to Anarumo and the talent he'd bring to the Colts' defense, it's a trade that would make sense for Indy.
The reality is, the Colts likely aren't trading for Hendrickson. Indianapolis has already used plenty of funds to sign cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum. Chris Ballard also likes to hold onto draft picks, so the chances he'll surrender those assets, even for a player like Hendrickson, aren't high.
Hendrickson and the Bengals are still in trade talks for a new contract, and the AFC North franchise wants to do whatever is possible to keep him. As for the Colts, they have to establish more wins in 2025 and have skill all over the roster. Is there a Hail Mary shot that Indy executes a blockbuster trade for Hendrickson?
Anything can happen, and Indy can't fail in 2025.