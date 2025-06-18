Colts Defensive Line Preview: Laiatu Latu's Leap is Next Step
The Indianapolis Colts' defensive line used to be a source of pride. Just two years ago, the group set an Indianapolis era record for sacks in a season and finished near the top of the NFL.
Last year, injuries to key players such as DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis took their toll, rendering the unit to often being a shell of what it appeared the year before, giving up big performances on the ground and struggling to bring down the quarterback.
Now, the Colts are healthy, have a new defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo, are going into year two with position coach Charlie Partridge, and are banking on substantial growth from their young players in order to get them back to being a source of strength.
So, what should expectations be for the Colts defensive line this season?
LIKELY STARTERS
DE: Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye | DT: DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart
The middle of the Colts' defensive front has been iron-clad since 2020 as Buckner and Stewart stand their ground. Paye has started alongside them since he was a rookie in 2021, but the other end spot has been a bit of a revolving door. It welcomes a likely new starter this year in second-year pass-rusher Latu, but the Colts hope he occupies the role for years to come.
Paye has been a good edge-setting end who can also get 6-8 sacks per year, but he needs an alpha pass-rusher opposite of him. Latu had a solid rookie campaign, notching 4.0 sacks. Plus, two of his three forced fumbles came on sacks, and the third nearly saved a touchdown. Latu didn't put up the numbers that some of his fellow NFL rookie defensive linemen did, but he ranked as the third-best player, according to Pro Football Focus, as his 72.1 grade trailed only Jared Verse (89.3) and T'Vondre Sweat (76.1). His pass-rush win rate of 14.0% was also third behind Verse (19.7%) and Chop Robinson (18.8%).
The Colts need Buckner and Stewart to maintain their strong level of play, which any team would welcome. Buckner's going to give you about 70 tackles (10 for loss) and 8.0 sacks every year, while Stewart has managed to get more and more productive throughout each of his eight years.
With a strong second-year jump from Latu, this Colts defensive line could rebound to being the formidable group we saw in the early 2020s, culminating in their 50-plus sacks from 2023.
PRIMARY BACKUPS
DE: Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, JT Tuimoloau | DT: Neville Gallimore
The Colts have good depth on the edges, especially if Ebukam can return to being a serviceable player. He missed last season with an Achilles injury and is now 30 years old. He led the Colts in sacks the year prior with 9.5, but he doesn't need to replicate that to be valuable. He's been a reliable run defender and relentless pass-rusher throughout his career.
Lewis offers some of the same things Ebukam does, as someone who can both defend the run and rush the passer, and can be moved around the line from the inside and outside. Lewis needs to get back to being himself, however. He suffered an elbow injury that landed him on Injured Reserve for a chunk of last season, and he had just 1.5 sacks and only a pair of tackles for loss as a result.
The Colts welcome a couple of newcomers that they hope can be difference-makers in second-round pick Tuimoloau and veteran free agent Gallimore, who should be the team's third defensive tackle.
Tuimoloau is seen as the Colts' replacement for Dayo Odeyingbo: a violent, high-motor player who can be moved around the line. Gallimore could give the Colts the interior pass-rushing juice that they lose when Buckner leaves the field.
ON THE BUBBLE
DE: Isaiah Land | DT: Tim Smith, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Eric Johnson II
Land has been an intriguing project for the Colts' defense, who tends to show a spark when given the opportunity. However, with Tuimoloau replacing Odeyingbo and Ebukam getting worked back into the fold, it's hard to see a clear spot for Land unless he has a terrific summer in training camp.
As for Smith, Adebawore, and Johnson, at least one of them will make the roster behind Buckner, Stewart, and Gallimore. The highest likelihood is either Smith or Johnson, as the Colts need a direct backup for Stewart, as Gallimore is already backing up Buckner.
Smith was a sixth-round pick this spring, who the Colts really like, but you can't rely on a sixth-rounder for a particular role before you've even seen them in camp. The Colts recently re-added Johnson to the group after letting him go last summer. Johnson seems like insurance for Smith if he doesn't look the part that they thought.
This is a big upcoming summer for Adebawore. He's shown some growth, but nothing substantial enough through his first two years not to be on the bubble. He's been a one-trick pony as a depth interior pass-rusher, but has yet to do it at a high level. He needs to improve there and/or show the ability to defend the run well.
PRACTICE SQUAD POTENTIAL
DE: Durell Nchami, Desmond Little | DT: Devonta Davis
The remainder of the Colts' defensive linemen are those with practice-squad potential. Nchami (6'4", 258) has spent his first two years on the practice squads of the Denver Broncos and Colts. Little (6'4", 242) and Davis (6'3", 300) are rookie undrafted free agents out of UAB and FAU, respectively.