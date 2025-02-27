Colts Must Consider Trade for Packers' Jaire Alexander
The Indianapolis Colts need more talent for their defensive secondary, mostly the cornerback position. NFL insider Ian Rapoport released that the Green Bay Packers have already had trade conversations regarding star corner Jaire Alexander.
Alexander is on a four-year, $84 million contract through 2026 (Spotrac). If the Colts decide to trade, it will cost them quite a bit for the Packers to let go of such a prominent name.
However, the Colts would have themselves an immediate CB1 despite Alexander's injuries, which have limited him to only 14 games over the last two seasons.
Alexander has compiled an impressive NFL career, with two Pro Bowls, two Second-Team All-Pros, 287 tackles (12 for loss), 12 interceptions, 70 passes defended, and an interception return for a touchdown. While Alexander only played seven contests in 2024, he still notched a good Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 78.3 and an overall mark of 75.2.
The Packers haven't revealed what they'd want for Alexander, but if Indianapolis is the trade suitor they'd likely forfeit draft picks. This isn't a path general manager Chris Ballard typically takes, as he values draft selections and uses them to build within the franchise.
Hypothetically if Alexander becomes a Colts corner, he'd join Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents on the outside while supporting slot defender Kenny Moore II. The Colts need far more talent, especially in the secondary, to operate new coordinator Lou Anarumo's game plan.
It's unlikely, but not out of the question for a team like Indianapolis to take a swing on a proven veteran like Alexander. Of course, they'd be taking a big risk with a possibly injury-prone cornerback who's missed a lot of action over the past few seasons.
As mentioned in past articles, expect the Colts to leave nothing off the table and no stone unturned as they try their best to improve a defense that lacked consistency in 2024, ultimately contributing to an 8-9 finish with 0 postseason play for the fourth-straight campaign.
