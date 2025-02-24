Trading QB Matthew Stafford



New Team Acquires

2 years, $58M

2025: $27M ($4M gtd)

2026: $31M#Rams Dead Cap

2025: $45.3M ($4.3M saved)



A $4M (fully guaranteed) roster bonus is due March 14th. Stafford is seeking a renegotiated contract for the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/pOQUUdmQ5I