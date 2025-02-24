Colts Named as Possible Trade Partner for Rams' Matthew Stafford
The Indianapolis Colts are in a critical time for their franchise, possibly entering a 'playoffs or bust' campaign. However, the biggest question surrounds Anthony Richardson and if he can improve from a rough second year.
The notion has been Indianapolis needs QB competition and a veteran hand behind Richardson. They tried this with Joe Flacco, but Richardson visibly regressed on the field. Now, other options are available that can mentor or backup Richardson.
But what if Indianapolis is ready for a starter instead of waiting for Richardson to shine? With the news of Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford being allowed to seek another situation perhaps the Colts will inquire. But it won't be cheap, and Stafford might want more money to move.
Stafford continued to play great football in 2024, making the postseason again, and nearly led the Rams to a trip to the NFC championship game. For his 16th NFL campaign, Stafford notched 340/517 completions for 3,762 passing yards, 20 touchdowns to eight interceptions.
Stafford would be a massive upgrade from Richardson right away. This isn't to tear apart the young field general, but he's played far less football than most NFL quarterbacks, especially Stafford. It's also not mean-spirited to admit he hasn't played inspiring football.
Stafford has revived his career since joining the Rams in 2021 and won Super Bowl LVI. The two-time Pro Bowler has compiled an impressive NFL career and will command plenty of attention after the Rams gave him the go-ahead to look for a possible fresh start.
However, while it would significantly raise the potential of Shane Steichen's offense, Indianapolis likely won't use a large chunk of their available cap to bring Stafford on board. Also, they have to see this project out with Richardson before they can definitively give up on him.
To rehash it again, Richardson's 2024 term was ugly as a passer. He dipped under 50 percent completion (47.7) and turned the ball over too much (12 interceptions, nine fumbles). He can't continue this trend or he'll be viewed as a quarterback bust.
Don't expect Stafford to end up in a Colts uniform, but fully expect Steichen and Chris Ballard to do everything within limits to help Richardson succeed. The young signal-caller is putting in work with quarterback coaches and the best advisors to smooth out his craft.
If Richardson can elevate play in 2025, it will probably put Indianapolis in the conversation to win the AFC South and make the playoffs. This has to be the goal or it will be another low season with no postseason competition.
The future of the current establishment in Indy likely rides on that level of success. Owner Jim Irsay grows tired of mediocre finishes and lack of consistency at the NFL's most important position. We'll see how the Colts approach an offseason that must consist of signings to add talent and a solid draft haul, mostly to assist Lou Anarumo's defense.
