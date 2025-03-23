Colts Possible Trade for Trey Hendrickson Has New Life
The Indianapolis Colts are in an important time for the franchise's future. If mediocrity ensues like it has the past two seasons under Shane Steichen, then the walls may be torn down for Indianapolis to enact a soft rebuild.
So far, it's apparent that Chris Ballard knows this, as he's been far more active than usual in free agency, especially with the level of the signings. Most prominently, former All-Pro cornerback Charvarius Ward and impact safety Cam Bynum were added to solidify what was a shaky, Gus Bradley-led defense.
Now, it's the age of coordinator Lou Anarumo to lead the charge, and he likely had a say in getting Ward and Bynum. Now, all eyes have turned to Cincinnati Bengals free agent and game-wrecker Trey Hendrickson and a possible reunion (via trade) with Anarumo.
The trade would require the receiving team to give up a lot, but according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, talks have stalled for teams wanting Hendrickson, as well as the Bengals retaining him.
Here's how Fowler broke it down.
"He has no intention of playing under his current contract, which has one year and $16 million left. He needs a new deal, but the Bengals have just simply not shown an eagerness to trade Hendrickson," said Fowler. "And there's interest, there is trade interest from other teams trying to make this work, but it would take a really hefty trade package. Teams aren't willing to do that and pay Hendrickson right now."
It's understandable why the asking price is so high; Hendrickson is a monster on defense and destroys backfields. In 2024 he led the NFL in sacks (17.5) and tied for fourth in pressures per Pro Football Focus (83). In short, if the Colts traded for Hendrickson, they'd have to forfeit a lot, but it would elevate the defense to new heights immediately.
Hendrickson excelled mightily with Anarumo, notching an impressive 57 sacks and four-straight Pro Bowl nominations from 2021-2024. Along with those accolades, Hendrickson got a first-team All-Pro nomination in 2024 to top it all off.
Lastly, Fowler broke down that the contract talks between Hendrickson and Cincy have 'stalled.'
"So, as much as I want to go with the field, I still think they can work something out, Hendrickson and the Bengals, on a new deal. It's been stagnant of late, it's sort of stalled, but they have a couple of months at least to try to shake this out and get a new deal done."
Just when it seemed like nobody would get Hendrickson and the Bengals would try to strike a quick deal after paying Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, things have slowed down to that degree. It seems, yet again, that the Colts can be in play to get Hendrickson.
This was originally thought of as a pipe dream given what Hendrickson will cost to acquire, but the Colts have changed their tune when approaching talent this offseason. Does that include a massive trade for Hendrickson that can change the fabric of the NFL? The answer is possibly, and Ballard is ready to push for an AFC South championship while earning a spot in the playoffs.
