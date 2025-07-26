Colts Undrafted Free Agent Might Overachieve
The Indianapolis Colts did plenty for their roster throughout the 2025 offseason. This squad took things seriously in acquiring new talent, especially on defense.
Cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum headlined the signings, but defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and corner Justin Walley (draft) were also picked up for depth, although Walley is looking fantastic so far in training camp and might be on track for starting-level snap counts.
Despite these additions, one position sticks out for the defensive side of the ball: the lack of depth at linebacker.
While the Colts have 2024 NFL tackle king Zaire Franklin, the Pro Bowler is recovering from surgery (ankle) during the offseason and hasn't suited up for practices. As for Jaylon Carlies, he missed seven games last year and just returned from shoulder surgery.
Behind the starters, prominent backups Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, and Joe Bachi, but more can be used with this group for many reasons. For undrafted free agent Solomon DeShields, he has an opportunity to push the aforementioned trio of backups for his own chance at playing time.
He showed his skills for four years at Pittsburgh, then concluded his career in the NCAA with the Texas A&M Aggies. Bleacher Report details that Solomon is the UDFA with the best shot to make the roster.
Brent Sobleski gives a rundown.
"Solomon DeShields hits all of those parameters. The 6'2", 235-pound defender with 33-plus-inch arms posted in the higher percentiles among linebackers in vertical, broad jump and 40-yard dash, per Kent Lee Platte."
Sobleski finished with "Moreover, the Colts did little to bolster their linebacker corps this offseason. It's easily the roster's thinnest position group. As long as DeShields shows promise, he can stick around for some time."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
DeShields' stats in college aren't eye-popping, compiling 109 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks through 54 games. However, what stands out is his ability to defend the run, as he posted a solid Pro Football Focus grade of 76.3 in 2024.
DeShields was completely overlooked in the draft, and as Sobleski points out in his article, the Colts' coaching staff is very talented at making the most out of their linebackers.
DeShields has the athleticism to take over a roster spot and get valuable snaps, helping his development. It's no secret that Indianapolis and general manager Chris Ballard hold athletes in high regard, and DeShields is just that.
If the former Aggie can get on the final 53-man roster, he has a good chance to get snaps. Lou Anarumo is ready to take over his new defense in Indianapolis, and good depth is key to success.
Indianapolis continues its training camp today in Westfield, starting at 4 pm.
Recommended Articles