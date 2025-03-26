Colts Get Update on Trey Hendrickson Trade
The Indianapolis Colts have been linked off and on during the NFL offseason to Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro edge rusher and 2024 sack leader Trey Hendrickson. However, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports has reported that Cincy has cut off trade talks.
"My understanding of the Trey Hendrickson situation is that the organization and ownership are fully prepared to move forward and attempt to negotiate a deal," Schultz reports. "I don't believe they want to trade him at all, and I actually would say after talking to multiple people involved that they have now reached the conclusion that a trade is really off the table. So that's great news for Bengals fans."
This is positive news for fans of the Bengals but bad news for any Colts coaches or front office members that might have wanted Hendrickson to reunite with long-time coordinator in Cincinnati, Lou Anarumo.
Hendrickson logged an incredible 17.5 sacks, his fourth-straight Pro Bowl, and the aforementioned All-Pro nomination. Looks like now the Colts won't have a shot ad adding that type of talent to the defensive side of the football.
However, Indianapolis doesn't have the worst setup at edge rusher. Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis are a quad of solid pass-rushers who can operate well in Anarumo's scheme. Still, the Colts likely need more talent and might add it through free agency or the NFL draft.
Paye has eight-plus sacks in the past two seasons and is a great run defender, Latu is poised to step up more in year two, Ebukam can be a menace if he recovers from his 2024 season-ending Achilles injury, and Lewis is a rock-solid rotational defender who can get consistent pressures on the quarterback.
It's a bit of a bummer that Hendrickson is off the table, but the Colts will survive. This does make things interesting with the NFL draft less than a month away, especially after former Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo departed in free agency to the Chicago Bears.
We'll see what direction the Colts go with time to adjust the roster for the first year of Anarumo, now with Hendrickson off the board for a potential trade.
