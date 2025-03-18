Colts Urged to Add to Offensive Trenches
The Indianapolis Colts have made splashes in free agency and added depth in key areas ahead of the NFL draft on April 24th. However, there's still work to ensure the roster is ready for the best possible result for the 2025 season.
CBS Sports had Josh Edward dive into each NFL team's biggest need following the first wave of free agency. For the Colts, it's all about the interior offensive line following the departure of center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries.
"Veteran interior offensive linemen Will Fries and Ryan Kelly signed with Minnesota this offseason. They missed a portion of time a year ago due to injuries and rookies Dalton Tucker, Tanor Bortolini stepped into those roles," Edward said. "There were growing pains as expected as the organization may feel more comfortable bringing in veteran competition."
This isn't the worst idea given how often offensive linemen get injured. As pointed out by Edwards, players like Matt Goncalves, Tanor Bortolini, Mark Glowinski, and Dalton Tucker all saw action in relief of starters. While it's good to have reliable backups, Chris Ballard believes in competition to bring out the best in his players.
There are options available that fit what Indianapolis is looking for, like Dalton Risner (guard), Lucas Patrick (guard), and Daniel Brunskill (center). But guard is the more pressing position, as now with the Fries departure, it leaves Tucker and Danny Pinter. The latter is a combo of guard and center, too.
What might go down for Indianapolis' offensive line is Goncalves can be switched over to right guard, but Indy still needs more reliable backup for the second-year blocker than an undrafted player like Tucker and a shaky performer like Pinter.
The good news for the center position is the Colts re-signed Wesley French, so that's not the biggest need, but it wouldn't hurt to add talent to the room. Regardless, Indy has always placed a premium on the offensive trenches and must continue that notion to protect Anthony Richardson as he jumps into a massively important third year.
The Colts might not be done in free agency, and some signings for the offensive line to secure the depth chart is smart. However, it's all about Ballard and if he's willing to continue spending. After the smoke has cleared on the prominent contracts for players like Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum, the Colts have $21,074,026 available (21st in the NFL).
Ballard loves the trenches and protecting the field general, so don't be shocked if a signing like Edwards specifies goes down. Nothing can be left off the table to help Richardson, and the protection is where it all starts.
